Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas

The Blueberry Festival at the historic Burnside Plantation in Bethlehem is almost here.

Here are some blueberry recipe ideas ahead of the celebration.

Blueberry French Toast Rolls

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Confectioners sugar OR ultra fine sugar, for serving

1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries

Your choice of spread (nutella, blueberry jam, peanut butter, cream cheese)

10 slices soft white bread

French Toast Mix:

2 large eggs beaten to blend

1/3 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon cinnamon

dash of nutmeg

Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a medium bowl until completely combined. Set aside.

Trim off the crusts of your bread. Using a rolling pin, roll each slice of bread to flatten Cover each slice with your choice of spread being careful not to go entirely to the edges.

Arrange a few fresh blueberries along one edge being careful not to put too many down or you may not be able to roll it up. Starting at the edge with the blueberries, carefully roll into a tight log so that the fruit is snugly wrapped in the bread. Continue with remaining bread and fruit.

Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Dip each roll-up in the reserved egg mixture and turn to coat all sides, making sure the egg seals up the exposed edge so that the roll doesn't unravel. Repeat with remaining roll-ups.

Cook half of the roll-ups, gently pressing down on each one to make a flat edge against the pan until all four sides are golden brown, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to plate and cover to keep warm.

Try topping with confectioners sugar, syrup, whip cream, or even ice cream!

For a delicious sugar-raised texture, prepare a flat plate with ultra fine sugar in a small pile (approx. 3 tablespoons). After each roll-up is finished cooking, place roll-up on sugar and roll it until sugar coats all sides. Set aside on serving plate. Enjoy!

Blueberry Spritzers (non-alcoholic)

2 tablespoons Blueberry Syrup (available to purchase at Blueberry Festival!)

Whole squeezed lemon

8 ounces Sparkling Lemonade

Top off with tonic water

Garnish with whole blueberries and rosemary

For an adult variation add gin or vodka!