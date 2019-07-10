Blueberry season is here: Recipe ideas
The Blueberry Festival at the historic Burnside Plantation in Bethlehem is almost here.
Here are some blueberry recipe ideas ahead of the celebration.
Blueberry French Toast Rolls
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
Confectioners sugar OR ultra fine sugar, for serving
1 1/2 cups fresh blueberries
Your choice of spread (nutella, blueberry jam, peanut butter, cream cheese)
10 slices soft white bread
French Toast Mix:
2 large eggs beaten to blend
1/3 cup milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon cinnamon
dash of nutmeg
Whisk together eggs, milk, vanilla, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a medium bowl until completely combined. Set aside.
Trim off the crusts of your bread. Using a rolling pin, roll each slice of bread to flatten Cover each slice with your choice of spread being careful not to go entirely to the edges.
Arrange a few fresh blueberries along one edge being careful not to put too many down or you may not be able to roll it up. Starting at the edge with the blueberries, carefully roll into a tight log so that the fruit is snugly wrapped in the bread. Continue with remaining bread and fruit.
Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Dip each roll-up in the reserved egg mixture and turn to coat all sides, making sure the egg seals up the exposed edge so that the roll doesn't unravel. Repeat with remaining roll-ups.
Cook half of the roll-ups, gently pressing down on each one to make a flat edge against the pan until all four sides are golden brown, about 1 minute per side. Transfer to plate and cover to keep warm.
Try topping with confectioners sugar, syrup, whip cream, or even ice cream!
For a delicious sugar-raised texture, prepare a flat plate with ultra fine sugar in a small pile (approx. 3 tablespoons). After each roll-up is finished cooking, place roll-up on sugar and roll it until sugar coats all sides. Set aside on serving plate. Enjoy!
Blueberry Spritzers (non-alcoholic)
2 tablespoons Blueberry Syrup (available to purchase at Blueberry Festival!)
Whole squeezed lemon
8 ounces Sparkling Lemonade
Top off with tonic water
Garnish with whole blueberries and rosemary
For an adult variation add gin or vodka!
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Millennials struggle with medical debts
About 20 percent of millennials in their late twenties and thirties are uninsuredRead More »
- 'Meet a Muslim' is this woman's invitation
- Absent parenting: Harm lingers for years
- 69News at Sunrise: Copperhead Grille
- Pet of the Month: Save a Yorkie Rescue
- Sunrise Chef: Atomic Hogs BBQ
- Fourth of July events in Allentown
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Officials investigating whether proper police protocol was followed in Palmer Township homicide
- State police seek pickup truck that caused I-78 crash in Salisbury
- Dave & Buster's coming to Lehigh Valley Mall in mid-2020
- Lonnie Walker demonstrates danger of leaving dog in hot car
- Updated 14 arrested, heroin and fentanyl seized in massive drug raid stretching to Lehigh Valley
- NJ man sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with underage girl
- Updated 3-alarm fire destroys Schuylkill County business
- Exeter family disappointed after home makeover offer revoked
- New Berks woman celebrates 45 years with American Red Cross
- Updated Health Beat: HIFU zaps prostate cancer