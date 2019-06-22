69News at Sunrise: Comedian Jimmy Carroll and Moose
Comedian Jimmy Carroll and his rescue dog, Moose, join Bo and Karin in the studio to promote the heartwarming book "Now My Name is Moose."
You can find out more information about the book at Jimmy's website.
Jimmy and Moose will also be appearing at Quakertown's K9 Mutt Strutt from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

