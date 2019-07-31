Could thinking like a millionaire help you achieve more?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - She went from NFL cheerleader to million dollar business mogul, and she says we all could benefit from thinking like a millionaire!
Business expert Kelly Roach joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to show us how.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Teachers support teachers by granting wish list items
Teachers are gifting wish list items to one another in a growing movementRead More »
- Screen time and its link to depression in teens
- Could thinking like a millionaire help you achieve more?
- Women engineering the future
- Music Monday: Acoustic Pursuit
- Scientists want to change criteria for bariatric surgery eligibility
- Guest chef Sana Malik demonstrates 'healthy junk food' recipes
Latest From The Newsroom
- Nazareth boy plays catch with Bryce Harper as part of Make a Wish Foundation
- Updated Wolf seeks new approach to helping 'vulnerable populations'
- Girl sells lemonade to raise money for retired K9's care
- Police: Screaming woman charges at officers with needle
- Updated Neighbors want answers after several cars smashed in, damaged in Northampton County
- Tickets going fast as Musikfest prepares to welcome estimated 1 million people to Bethlehem
- Police in Berks team up for Citizens' Police Academy
- People who represent Pa. across the globe get tour of Lehigh Valley
- Anonymous donation may help solve Phillipsburg Police Department's problems
- Former Pa. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail