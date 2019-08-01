Das Awkscht Fescht returns to Macungie
MACUNGIE, Pa. - The largest antique and classic car show in the country is rolling into Macungie Memorial Park.
Das Awkscht Fescht runs for three days, starting Friday.
WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has a preview in the video window above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Vindya Chari and Nitya Surya, a celebration of Indian Heritage
Vindya Chari Saara Arts and Nitya Surya celebrated Indian heritage this morning in our studio.Read More »
- Vedanta Dance Academy celebrates Indian heritage with dance
- Featured Chefs Rimmi Dawar and Bhavna Danecha cook Indian cuisine
- Sunrise Chef: Healthy You Cafe
- Das Awkscht Fescht returns to Macungie
- Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday
- Swapping homes saves money on vacations
Latest From The Newsroom
- Train, vehicle collide in Northampton County
- Missing, endangered child may be Allentown, Reading
- Updated 'CPR Jukebox' at MusikFest aims to be a life-saver
- Man charged in Palmer Township arson, double homicide
- Man arrested for possession of child pornography
- Man who was shot by police died from multiple gunshot wounds, says coroner
- Allentown mayor seeks to make Alsleben permanent police chief
- Police searching for man involved in armed robbery in Allentown
- Shots fired in Allentown early Saturday
- Quakertown man found to be running drug ring behind bars