DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Dancers from Vedanta Dance Academy celebrate Indian Heritage
Featured Dancers for India Heritage came to our studio Friday to celebrate Indian Heritage with a danceRead More »
- Featured Chefs Rimmi Dawar and Bhavna Danecha cook Indian cuisine
- Sunrise Chef: Healthy You Cafe
- Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' stops by the 69 News studio
- Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' to appear on 69 News Friday
- Swapping homes saves money on vacations
- Teachers support teachers by granting wish list items
Latest From The Newsroom
- From fryer to freezer, Musikfest offers wide array of food options
- Updated Man charged in Palmer Township arson, double homicide
- Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 2nd, 2019
- Man arrested for possession of child pornography
- Man who police shot after firing gun in the air dies from injuries
- American Red Cross to offer counseling to Allentown residents affected by gun violence
- Allentown mayor seeks to make Alsleben permanent police chief
- Updated Quakertown man found to be running drug ring behind bars
- Woman's gun stolen during move
- More dry than wet Saturday with hit or miss t-storms diminishing after dusk