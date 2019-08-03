69News at Sunrise

Featured Chefs Rimmi Dawar and Bhavna Danecha cook Indian cuisine

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 08:52 AM EDT

Featured Chefs Rimmi Dawar and Bhavna Danecha cook Indian cuisine

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

FestCam
Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 2nd, 2019
69 News

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 2nd, 2019

69News at Sunrise
Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' stops by the 69 News studio

Barry Williams from 'The Brady Bunch' stops by the 69 News studio

FestCam
Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Fest Cam: Thursday, August 1st, 2019

Poconos Coal
PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair
Tom Rader | 69 News

PHOTOS: 2019 Schuylkill County Fair

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Kevin Spacey breaks cover to give pointed poem about wounded boxer
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

Kevin Spacey breaks cover to give pointed poem about wounded boxer

Vault fire shut down California's John Wayne Airport
Copyright 2019 CNN

Vault fire shut down California's John Wayne Airport

Quakertown man found to be running drug ring behind bars

Quakertown man found to be running drug ring behind bars

Featured Chefs Rimmi Dawar and Bhavna Danecha cook Indian cuisine

Featured Chefs Rimmi Dawar and Bhavna Danecha cook Indian cuisine

American Red Cross to offer counseling to Allentown residents affected by gun violence

American Red Cross to offer counseling to Allentown residents affected by gun violence

Scientist who called out Bolsonaro on Amazon deforestation is fired
Getty Images

Scientist who called out Bolsonaro on Amazon deforestation is fired

Man who police shot after firing gun in the air dies from injuries

Man who police shot after firing gun in the air dies from injuries

Woman's gun stolen during move
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Woman's gun stolen during move

Father of US teen hopes video will show 'what actually happened'
CNN

Father of US teen hopes video will show 'what actually happened'

Man arrested for possession of child pornography

Man arrested for possession of child pornography

Man drugged wife's coffee, got jail time
FreeImages.com/Razief Adlie

Man drugged wife's coffee, got jail time

Sudan gets Constitutional Declaration
Copyright 2019 CNN

Sudan gets Constitutional Declaration

New Texas law protects harassed teachers
Scott Olson/Getty Images

New Texas law protects harassed teachers

3 killed in California cliff collapse
OnScene.TV via CNN

3 killed in California cliff collapse

Two Mexican journalists killed in 4 days
Google Maps

Two Mexican journalists killed in 4 days

Hong Kong protesters head to dense area
CNN video

Hong Kong protesters head to dense area

Allentown mayor seeks to make Alsleben permanent police chief
69 News

Allentown mayor seeks to make Alsleben permanent police chief

44 swimmers injured at Chinese water park
Kyle Woodbury/Instagram via CNN Newsource

44 swimmers injured at Chinese water park

Protests worry some Hong Kong tourists
John Vogel/CNN iReport

Protests worry some Hong Kong tourists

Fashion gaffes show lack of diversity
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment

Fashion gaffes show lack of diversity