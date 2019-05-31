69News at Sunrise

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

By:

Posted: May 31, 2019 10:04 AM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2019 10:05 AM EDT

Step Outdoors festival offers fun for all ages at SteelStacks

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A free event this weekend is aimed at getting you and your family off the couch and outdoors!

Step Outdoors Lehigh Valley celebrates all things outdoors, and there are activities for everyone.

WFMZ's Lenneia Batiste was at SteelStacks in Bethlehem with a preview.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Freddy Awards
Photos: more 2019 Freddy Awards show
69 News

Photos: more 2019 Freddy Awards show

Western New Jersey
NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

Health
9 ways to improve your mental health
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

9 ways to improve your mental health

Entertainment
A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Lawsuit: Lehigh University doctor gave inappropriate breast exams, sexually harassed coworkers

Lawsuit: Lehigh University doctor gave inappropriate breast exams, sexually harassed coworkers

Diplo responds to Joe Jonas saying he 'ruined' his wedding
Diplo via CNN

Diplo responds to Joe Jonas saying he 'ruined' his wedding

Lyft will now let drivers, passengers specify preferred pronouns
Lyft/CNN

Lyft will now let drivers, passengers specify preferred pronouns

What the Tech? What parents should know about Reddit

What the Tech? What parents should know about Reddit

Walking tours in Amsterdam's Red Light District in jeopardy
PIC Amsterdam

Walking tours in Amsterdam's Red Light District in jeopardy

Why Mexico is so important to American auto industry
iStock/shaunl

Why Mexico is so important to American auto industry

Taron Egerton says there was no roadmap for his work in 'Rocketman'
David Appleby/Paramount Pictures

Taron Egerton says there was no roadmap for his work in 'Rocketman'

China threatens to blacklist foreign companies after Huawei ban
Rishi Iyengar/CNN

China threatens to blacklist foreign companies after Huawei ban

Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township

Missing Bucks woman found dead in Haycock Township

Capsized Budapest tourist boat to be lifted from water
Laszlo Balogh/AP

Capsized Budapest tourist boat to be lifted from water

Rockfall on Mount Rainier kills 1 climber, injures 2 others
National Park Service

Rockfall on Mount Rainier kills 1 climber, injures 2 others

Dow slides 300 points as US tariffs on Mexico amplify trade fears
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Dow slides 300 points as US tariffs on Mexico amplify trade fears

See the Eiffel Tower's new attraction
Eric Feffrberg/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

See the Eiffel Tower's new attraction

After decades-long legal battle, Caspian Sea opens to tourism
Google Maps

After decades-long legal battle, Caspian Sea opens to tourism

Tesla never needed to advertise, but that might change
CNN image

Tesla never needed to advertise, but that might change

Chicken fajitas

Chicken fajitas

A New York school district is bringing in facial recognition software
Shutterstock

A New York school district is bringing in facial recognition software

Hundreds of roads under water as historic flooding breaches levees and threatens communities
Rich and Jody Ortega

Hundreds of roads under water as historic flooding breaches levees and threatens communities

Company touted by Trump to build the wall has history of fines, violations
Copyright 2019 CNN

Company touted by Trump to build the wall has history of fines, violations

Jussie Smollett prosecutors closed investigation weeks before dismissing case
Chicago PD via CNN

Jussie Smollett prosecutors closed investigation weeks before dismissing case