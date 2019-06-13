Gospel stage play "Don't Count Me Out" set for Bethlehem
Play addresses social issues with humor
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Donna Mosley Productions' gospel stage play "Don't Count Me Out" was first performed 10 years ago in New Jersey. To celebrate 10 years in the business, director Mosley is resurrecting the play in the Lehigh Valley at the Touchstone Theater in Bethlehem. She talked about it along with actor Nucci Reyo on 69 News at Sunrise with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba.
69News at Sunrise
