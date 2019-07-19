69News at Sunrise

Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park

Jul 19, 2019

You don't have to travel far to feel like you're heading overseas.

Starting this weekend, Dorney Park will roll out a new celebration called Grand Carnivale International.

So, what does that mean? WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has details ahead of opening weekend.

