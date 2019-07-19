Grand Carnivale International: Travel overseas at Dorney Park
You don't have to travel far to feel like you're heading overseas.
Starting this weekend, Dorney Park will roll out a new celebration called Grand Carnivale International.
So, what does that mean? WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has details ahead of opening weekend.
