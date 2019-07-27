Guest chef Sana Malik demonstrates 'healthy junk food' recipes

Guest Chef Sana Malik was at our studio Saturday morning to demonstrate ways to make typical junk food favorites healthy.

Malik made a watermelon and cucumber salad with mint and parsley and a flourless chocolate cake:

Watermelon & Cucumber Salad with Mint and Parsley

Serves 4-6

Salad

4 C Watermelon, cubed

1 English Cucumber, cubed

¼ C Red Onion, thinly sliced

½ C chopped Mint

½ C chopped Italian (Flat Leaf) Parsley Vinaigrette

¼ C Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼ C Red Wine Vinegar

½ tsp Garlic Powder Salt & Pepper to taste



Mix the vinaigrette in a small bowl and set aside. Combine salad ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and mix gently. Serve immediately.



Tip: If you making the salad in advance, allow the ingredients to come to room temperature and combine salad and vinaigrette just before serving.

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Makes 12 Slices



9 oz. 70% or more Chocolate

9 oz. (18 T) Room Temperature Unsalted Butter

1 ½ C Lakanto or Swerve Monk Fruit Sweetener (you can also use regular granulated sugar)

7 Large Eggs brought to room temperature

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ tsp Almond Extract



1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line and grease a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper.

2. Combine the chocolate and butter together in a heat safe mixing bowl. Place over a pot of boiling water (being careful that the water does not touch the bowl) and allow to heat until the chocolate is almost completely melted.

3. Once the chocolate is mostly melted, remove from the heat (carefully! The bowl will be hot!) and stir until smooth.

4. Mix in the sugar and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

5. Add the eggs, one to two at a time and mix to fully combine.

6. Once the eggs are added, stir in the vanilla and almond extracts.

7. Pour the batter into the springform pan and bake for 30-33 minutes. Check the cake at the 30-minute mark. When finished, the cake will be set but slightly soft in the middle.

8. Let cool for at least 10 minutes before removing from the pan. Serve and enjoy!

