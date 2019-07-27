69News at Sunrise

Guest chef Sana Malik demonstrates 'healthy junk food' recipes

By:

Posted: Jul 27, 2019 09:40 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 27, 2019 09:40 AM EDT

Guest chef Sana Malik demonstrates 'healthy junk food' recipes

Guest Chef Sana Malik was at our studio Saturday morning to demonstrate ways to make typical junk food favorites healthy.

Malik made a watermelon and cucumber salad with mint and parsley and a flourless chocolate cake:

Watermelon & Cucumber Salad with Mint and Parsley

Serves 4-6 

Salad

4 C Watermelon, cubed

1 English Cucumber, cubed  

¼ C Red Onion, thinly sliced

½ C chopped Mint

½ C chopped Italian (Flat Leaf) Parsley Vinaigrette

¼ C Extra Virgin Olive Oil

¼  C Red Wine Vinegar

½ tsp Garlic Powder Salt & Pepper to taste 
 
Mix the vinaigrette in a small bowl and set aside. Combine salad ingredients together in a large bowl. Pour the vinaigrette over the salad and mix gently. Serve immediately. 
 
Tip: If you making the salad in advance, allow the ingredients to come to room temperature and combine salad and vinaigrette just before serving. 

 

Flourless Chocolate Cake

Makes 12 Slices 
 
9 oz. 70% or more Chocolate

9 oz. (18 T) Room Temperature Unsalted Butter  

1 ½  C Lakanto or Swerve Monk Fruit Sweetener (you can also use regular granulated sugar)

7 Large Eggs brought to room temperature

1 tsp Vanilla Extract

¼ tsp Almond Extract 
 
 1. Preheat the oven to 375°F. Line and grease a 9-inch springform pan with parchment paper.

 2. Combine the chocolate and butter together in a heat safe mixing bowl. Place over a pot of boiling water (being careful that the water does not touch the bowl) and allow to heat until the chocolate is almost completely melted.

3. Once the chocolate is mostly melted, remove from the heat (carefully! The bowl will be hot!) and stir until smooth.

4. Mix in the sugar and allow to cool for 5 minutes.

5. Add the eggs, one to two at a time and mix to fully combine.

6. Once the eggs are added, stir in the vanilla and almond extracts.

7. Pour the batter into the springform pan and bake for 30-33 minutes. Check the cake at the 30-minute mark. When finished, the cake will be set but slightly soft in the middle.

8. Let cool for at least 10 minutes before removing from the pan. Serve and enjoy! 
 

 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

Pennsylvania
Hersheypark unwraps plans for 15th coaster: Candymonium
Hersheypark

Hersheypark unwraps plans for 15th coaster: Candymonium

69News at Sunrise
Places to visit: Summer fun right in our own backyard!

Places to visit: Summer fun right in our own backyard!

Lehigh Valley
Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves

Blood drive at LVIA honors employee battling cancer, helps blood center stock its shelves

Lehigh Valley
Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson

Allentown honors memory of former police chief, city councilperson

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Multiple people shot in Brooklyn, police say
WABC via CNN

Multiple people shot in Brooklyn, police say

Ships' flags can help owners lower costs
Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

Ships' flags can help owners lower costs

Dad of 1-year-old twins who died in hot car is distraught
CNN Video

Dad of 1-year-old twins who died in hot car is distraught

NYPD just had its 7th suicide of 2019
WABC via CNN

NYPD just had its 7th suicide of 2019

Official: Swimmer's body pulled from Delaware River in Northampton County
69 News

Official: Swimmer's body pulled from Delaware River in Northampton County

Indonesia's Widodo says Islam is ‘tolerant' there
Kenzaburo Fukuhara - Pool/Getty Images

Indonesia's Widodo says Islam is ‘tolerant' there

Russi Taylor, voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Russi Taylor, voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75

Contraband-filled football thrown over detention center fence
iStock/halbergman

Contraband-filled football thrown over detention center fence

Residents react after death at Bangor Quarry

Residents react after death at Bangor Quarry

Lehigh County church celebrates 250th anniversary

Lehigh County church celebrates 250th anniversary

Fortnite World Cup draws fans from around the world
Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Fortnite World Cup draws fans from around the world

Fla. officials clarify call for deaths of invasive green iguanas
CNN

Fla. officials clarify call for deaths of invasive green iguanas

David Ortiz has been released from the hospital
Elsa/Getty Images

David Ortiz has been released from the hospital

Just Eat confirms it could be bought by Dutch rival
Carl Court/Getty Images

Just Eat confirms it could be bought by Dutch rival

Where does astronaut poop go? Answers to your space questions
NASA via Getty Images

Where does astronaut poop go? Answers to your space questions

7-foot alligator makes itself at home in Florida family's pool
Courtesy Kerri Kibbe via CNN

7-foot alligator makes itself at home in Florida family's pool

Pa. wildlife officials want to know who killed this bald eagle
Pennsylvania Game Commission via CNN

Pa. wildlife officials want to know who killed this bald eagle

Ten Pakistani soldiers gunned down, military says
@OfficialDGISPR/Twitter via CNN

Ten Pakistani soldiers gunned down, military says

'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal, doo doo doo doo doo doo
Kellogg's via CNN

'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal, doo doo doo doo doo doo

Warren County senior center honors veterans

Warren County senior center honors veterans