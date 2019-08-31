Guest chef Sana Malik of 'Clean Junk Food' puts a healthy spin on back-to-school breakfast choices
Banana Bread Muffins Makes 12 Muffins
Ingredients
1 medium sweet potato, cubed and peeled
3 large bananas
2 large eggs
¼ cup coconut flour
2 tablespoons coconut oil
1 tablespoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon kosher salt
¼ cup coconut sugar optional
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 350° F. Generously grease your muffin pan with coconut oil or line with baking cups 2. In a food processor blend all ingredients until completely smooth.
3. Use a small ice-cream scoop to fill the muffin tin. Bake for 20- 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center muffin comes out clean.
4. Allow cooling for 5 minutes before removing from the pan. Let cool an addition 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!
The muffins will keep in an airtight container for 3 to 5 days in the refrigerator. If you want to make this recipe as a traditional loaf, add another 5 to 10 minutes to the baking time.
Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter “Brekkie” Balls
Makes approx. 18 Brekkie balls
1 ⅜ C of rolled oats
½ C Creamy Peanut Butter
¼ C of Dark Chocolate Chips
⅓ C of Honey
1 t. Vanilla Extract
¼ t. Sea Salt
1. Mix all ingredients together to a sticky paste that holds together. If the mixture
seems wet or doesn’t stay in a ball shape when rolled, add a 1 tablespoon of
oats. Too dry? Add 1 tablespoon of peanut butter. Cover and leave to set in the
refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.
2. Using a teaspoon or cookie scoop, scoop out portions of oat mixture and roll into
balls, placing them onto a serving dish. You can serve them immediately or
refrigerate for an additional 30 minutes. Enjoy!
The Energy Balls will keep in an airtight container stored in your fridge for up to 2
weeks. You can also freeze them for up to three months if necessary.
Flavor add-ins:
- Peanut Allergy? Substitute the peanut butter in the recipe for almond, cashew, or
sunflower seed butter
- Pumpkin Spice: Substitute the honey for maple syrup and add ¼ t of pumpkin
spice
- Oatmeal Raisin: Substitute the peanut butter for almond butter. Next, substitute
the honey for maple syrup and add ¼ t of Cinnamon, ¼ C of raisins, and ⅛ C of
chopped walnuts
Chocolate Avocado Pudding
Serves 4
2 Ripe Avocados, pit and skin removed
3 to 4 T. Honey
1 t. Pure Vanilla Extract
3 to 4 T. Cacao Powder
1. Place all ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth, starting with 3
tablespoons of both the cacao and honey. You may need to scrape the sides
periodically to ensure that the mixture is smooth. Taste and add the last of the
cacao powder and honey, if needed.
2. Spoon mixture into 4 small serving dishes and refrigerate for 1 hour before
serving. Enjoy!
For more recipes from Clean Junk Food, visit cleanjunkfood.com
