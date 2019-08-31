Guest chef Sana Malik of 'Clean Junk Food' puts a healthy spin on back-to-school breakfast choices

Banana Bread Muffins Makes 12 Muffins



Ingredients

1 medium sweet potato, cubed and peeled

3 large bananas

2 large eggs

¼ cup coconut flour

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ cup coconut sugar optional



Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350° F. Generously grease your muffin pan with coconut oil or line with baking cups 2. In a food processor blend all ingredients until completely smooth.

3. Use a small ice-cream scoop to fill the muffin tin. Bake for 20- 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center muffin comes out clean.

4. Allow cooling for 5 minutes before removing from the pan. Let cool an addition 5 minutes before serving. Enjoy!



The muffins will keep in an airtight container for 3 to 5 days in the refrigerator. If you want to make this recipe as a traditional loaf, add another 5 to 10 minutes to the baking time.



Chocolate Chip Peanut Butter “Brekkie” Balls

Makes approx. 18 Brekkie balls

1 ⅜ C of rolled oats

½ C Creamy Peanut Butter

¼ C of Dark Chocolate Chips

⅓ C of Honey

1 t. Vanilla Extract

¼ t. Sea Salt

1. Mix all ingredients together to a sticky paste that holds together. If the mixture

seems wet or doesn’t stay in a ball shape when rolled, add a 1 tablespoon of

oats. Too dry? Add 1 tablespoon of peanut butter. Cover and leave to set in the

refrigerator for at least 30 minutes.

2. Using a teaspoon or cookie scoop, scoop out portions of oat mixture and roll into

balls, placing them onto a serving dish. You can serve them immediately or

refrigerate for an additional 30 minutes. Enjoy!

The Energy Balls will keep in an airtight container stored in your fridge for up to 2

weeks. You can also freeze them for up to three months if necessary.

Flavor add-ins:

- Peanut Allergy? Substitute the peanut butter in the recipe for almond, cashew, or

sunflower seed butter

- Pumpkin Spice: Substitute the honey for maple syrup and add ¼ t of pumpkin

spice

- Oatmeal Raisin: Substitute the peanut butter for almond butter. Next, substitute

the honey for maple syrup and add ¼ t of Cinnamon, ¼ C of raisins, and ⅛ C of

chopped walnuts



Chocolate Avocado Pudding

Serves 4

2 Ripe Avocados, pit and skin removed

3 to 4 T. Honey

1 t. Pure Vanilla Extract

3 to 4 T. Cacao Powder

1. Place all ingredients into a food processor and blend until smooth, starting with 3

tablespoons of both the cacao and honey. You may need to scrape the sides

periodically to ensure that the mixture is smooth. Taste and add the last of the

cacao powder and honey, if needed.

2. Spoon mixture into 4 small serving dishes and refrigerate for 1 hour before

serving. Enjoy!

For more recipes from Clean Junk Food, visit cleanjunkfood.com













