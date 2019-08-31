DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
- Guest Dr. Amanda Sellers, Psychologist with back-to-school guide for success
- Guest Katie Seagreaves with replenishing school supplies
- Guest chef Sana Malik of 'Clean Junk Food' puts a healthy spin on back-to-school breakfast choices
- Upcoming race supports local K9 Officer
- Sunrise Chef: Don Juan Mex Grill
- Back-to-school tech trends
Latest From The Newsroom
- Traffic stop results in drug and gun arrests, over 100 bags of heroin found
- Shots fired at Stevens Park in Allentown
- Man taken into custody after fleeing traffic stop, crashes motorcycle in Kutztown
- Employee at Bern Township daycare center accused of inappropriately touching child
- Berks authorities investigating possible connections in 2 hotel robberies
- Whitehall man killed in motorcycle crash on Route 22
- Teen shot through window in Allentown
- Updated Girl, 7, and boy, 9, wounded by gunfire in separate cases
- Guests from Life Advance Fitness are here to help you stay in shape during the school season
