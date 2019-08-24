Guests: Bell Gate Farm and The Burger Wagon food truck feature
For more information, visit http://bellgatefarm.com/
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
Health Bethany Clarke/Getty Images
Entertainment Athanasios Gioumpasis/Getty Images
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Guests: Bell Gate Farm and The Burger Wagon food truck feature
Bell Gate Farm and The Burger Wagon food truck feature.Read More »
- Guest: Jessica Ciecwisz with the Allentown Fair
- Sunrise Chef: B-Lux Grill & Bar at Kalahari Resorts
- Side hustles: Why more and more people are doing them
- Pigs and the flu
- Wellness checklist for students headed to college
- Music Monday: Doug Kaetz
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Pennsylvania authorities perform criminal enforcement operation in Allentown
- Teen arrested in Allentown shooting
- Pennsylvania House wins appeal in atheist prayer-policy suit
- Sunoco to test new pipeline in Berks County
- New Jersey passes legislation aiming to keep drunk drivers off of roads
- Guests: Bell Gate Farm and The Burger Wagon food truck feature
- Guest: Jessica Ciecwisz with the Allentown Fair
- History's Headlines: Limeport still plays ball
- PHOTOS: High school football season opening night
- Allentown School District celebrates refurbished Learning Dome