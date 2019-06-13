69News at Sunrise

Have you tried it yet? Axe throwing comes to the Lehigh Valley

By:

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 09:37 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 13, 2019 10:04 AM EDT

Have you tried it yet? Axe throwing comes to the Lehigh Valley

A sport gaining popularity around the world has made its way to the Lehigh Valley.

People can now try their hand at axe throwing in Easton.

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan was at Skeggy's Axe House with a look at the fun.

Lehigh Valley
