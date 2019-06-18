69News at Sunrise

Healthy summer snacks for families on the go!

By:

Posted: Jun 18, 2019 04:49 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 18, 2019 04:49 PM EDT

Healthy summer snacks for families on the go!

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Road trips, days at the pool, and summertime activities keep everyone on-the-go, so how can you keep your family healthy?

Nutritionist Sarah Glunz, from Giant Food Stores, stopped by 69 News at Sunrise to show us some quick, portable meals and snacks you don't have to feel guilty about!

She joined WFMZ's Eve Russo in the kitchen.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Entertainment
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: See the full list of winners
Getty Images

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: See the full list of winners

Lehigh Valley
Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses

Seeing is believing after student receives colorblind corrective glasses

Lehigh Valley
Plenty of dads enjoy Father's Day at the ballpark

Plenty of dads enjoy Father's Day at the ballpark

Berks
Make-A-Wish surprise at Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Make-A-Wish surprise at Maple Grove Raceway in Brecknock

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Key things to know about Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project
David Ramos/Getty Images

Key things to know about Facebook's Libra cryptocurrency project

Hershey's gives its best candy bar a makeover

Hershey's gives its best candy bar a makeover

Stocks flying high on trade optimism, investors still concerned
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Stocks flying high on trade optimism, investors still concerned

Bank of America: Investors most bearish since 2008 crisis
Getty Images

Bank of America: Investors most bearish since 2008 crisis

California's PG&E to pay $1 billion to local governments for wildfires
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California's PG&E to pay $1 billion to local governments for wildfires

BBB warns about companies offering DNA testing kits
Copyright 2019 CNN

BBB warns about companies offering DNA testing kits

Passive design helps make old home healthier
Copyright 2019 CNN

Passive design helps make old home healthier

Google invests $1 billion to fight Bay Area housing crisis
Copyright 2019 CNN

Google invests $1 billion to fight Bay Area housing crisis

NASA releases new image of impact crater on surface of Mars
Copyright 2019 CNN

NASA releases new image of impact crater on surface of Mars

State police searching for Monroe County woman
69 News

State police searching for Monroe County woman

Boaty McBoatface makes significant discovery on first mission
Copyright 2019 CNN

Boaty McBoatface makes significant discovery on first mission

Taxes from Canadian pipeline will go toward green energy
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Taxes from Canadian pipeline will go toward green energy

Outcry as Ecuador allows US military to use Galapagos airstrip
Copyright 2019 CNN

Outcry as Ecuador allows US military to use Galapagos airstrip

Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

Dozens protest proposed Bethlehem protest ordinance

Hyenas roamed Arctic during last ice age
Copyright 2019 CNN

Hyenas roamed Arctic during last ice age

Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions

Parkland School District students win multiple prizes at state science competitions

Deputies say Alabama man trained meth-fueled attack squirrel
Copyright 2019 CNN

Deputies say Alabama man trained meth-fueled attack squirrel

Weather may have contributed to Mount Penn woman being bit by snake

Weather may have contributed to Mount Penn woman being bit by snake

Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary
Albert Castro | 69 News

Phillipsburg Town Council to pursue reducing mayor's salary

Fightins fans honor hometown hero Chad Henne

Fightins fans honor hometown hero Chad Henne