Hot air balloon festival comes to New Jersey
HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - The QuickChek New Jersey Festival of Ballooning starts Friday. It's the largest summer hot air balloon festival in the country.
About 170,000 people will flock to Hunterdon County to see it all. Before it starts, Alexandra Hogan is live with a preview of what you can expect.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Sunrise Chef: Adagio Seafood
The chefs from Adagio Seafood in Bethlehem stopped by the 69 News kitchen Friday morning.Read More »
- Do you believe your child's BMI report card?
- How to throw an environmentally-friendly party
- Putting a stop to post workout pain
- Places to visit: Summer fun right in our own backyard!
- Teaching charity through technology
- Music Monday: Serene Green
Latest From The Newsroom
- Community, officials participate in Peace Walk following recent violent spree in Allentown
- Some residents on edge after 3rd shooting in Reading within a week
- Coroner called to Bangor quarry
- 25 Jack Russell terriers surrendered to Animal Rescue League
- Allentown Diocese to open recovery high school, 2nd of its kind in the state
- DA: Man suspected of returning fire during shooting outside nightclub that wounded 10
- Positive Parenting: Climate affects children
- Carbon County community gets glimpse of what it could expect if wind turbine project goes through
- Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
- Counterfeit money may be on the rise in Berks