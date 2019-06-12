69News at Sunrise

How a cookbook helped a local hospital get its start

By:

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 02:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 02:42 PM EDT

How a cookbook helped a local hospital get its start

One hundred and twenty years ago, a cookbook helped what is now Lehigh Valley Health Network get its start.

So, Wednesday, on 69 News at Sunrise, we took you inside the pages and made a few of the recipes, with a more "modern twist," to celebrate the big anniversary.

To do that, WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed LVHN Public Information Officer Brian Downs and Kelly Layton, a Sodexo registered dietitian at LVHN in the Comprehensive Care Center.

 

Blueberry Almond Overnight Oats
Both recipes presented on the show come from the Mindful by Sodexo website. There, you can find health-related articles plus recipes made with simple ingredients, satisfying portions, and great taste with fewer calories.


The blueberry almond overnight oats are easy to prepare and packed with antioxidants, fiber, and protein. You don’t even need to cook the oats! Just mix them with the almond milk, yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, almond butter, and blueberry preserves and put them in a mason jar. Let it sit for 2 hours or overnight, then top with blueberries and banana slices when you’re ready to eat.


The recipe provides 7g of fiber towards our goal of 25-35g per day. Oats are a good source of iron and magnesium, blueberries provide vitamin C and K, and bananas have vitamin B6 and potassium. Chia seeds are high in omega-3 fats that reduce inflammation. Plus, it tastes like dessert!
 

Mini Frittatas with Leeks and Asparagus -  recipe HERE!

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

News
12 surprising airline secrets
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

12 surprising airline secrets

What The Tech
What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

What the Tech? More Father's Day gift ideas

Southeastern PA
Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Community rallies around young Bucks cancer survivor

Sports
New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes
Al Bello/Getty Images

New York celebrates 151st running of Belmont Stakes

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

House Oversight to hold Barr, Ross in contempt over census dispute
Alex Wong/Getty Images

House Oversight to hold Barr, Ross in contempt over census dispute

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Over 180 dogs recovered in Hunterdon County animal cruelty investigation

Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses

Bills would provide farmers with loans, grants to help maintain, expand their businesses

IronPigs to be known as

IronPigs to be known as "Jawn" in salute to Philly

Golden State's Kevin Durant ruptures right Achilles tendon
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Golden State's Kevin Durant ruptures right Achilles tendon

Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row

Man sentenced to death for raping, killing Grace Packer trying to get off death row

Keanu Reeves not touching women is a thing
Getty Images

Keanu Reeves not touching women is a thing

Health Beat: Are you still allergic to penicillin?

Health Beat: Are you still allergic to penicillin?

Perkasie police investigating road rage assault

Perkasie police investigating road rage assault

Mira Sorvino reveals she's a rape survivor
Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Mira Sorvino reveals she's a rape survivor

Woman sues Trump's DC hotel for $1 million in injury lawsuit
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Woman sues Trump's DC hotel for $1 million in injury lawsuit

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

Mystery bullet hole leads police to stolen handgun

Truth in public school advertising bill passes House
Wokandapix | Pixabay

Truth in public school advertising bill passes House

Concern rises about possible uranium mining near Grand Canyon
Wilbur E. Garrett/National Geographic/Getty Images

Concern rises about possible uranium mining near Grand Canyon

Postal Service issues George H.W. Bush 'Forever' stamp
USPS via CNN

Postal Service issues George H.W. Bush 'Forever' stamp

Bentley's Flying Spur sedan can go 207 mph
Bentley via CNN

Bentley's Flying Spur sedan can go 207 mph

Top tech execs warn: Breaking up companies will make problems worse
CNNMoney/Getty Images

Top tech execs warn: Breaking up companies will make problems worse

Senate panel votes to end most annual car emissions tests
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Senate panel votes to end most annual car emissions tests

Producers of Netflix's 'Dogs' want to tell your pup's story
Netflix

Producers of Netflix's 'Dogs' want to tell your pup's story

Sara Netanyahu pleads guilty in illegal meals case
Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images

Sara Netanyahu pleads guilty in illegal meals case