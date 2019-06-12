How a cookbook helped a local hospital get its start

One hundred and twenty years ago, a cookbook helped what is now Lehigh Valley Health Network get its start.

So, Wednesday, on 69 News at Sunrise, we took you inside the pages and made a few of the recipes, with a more "modern twist," to celebrate the big anniversary.

To do that, WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed LVHN Public Information Officer Brian Downs and Kelly Layton, a Sodexo registered dietitian at LVHN in the Comprehensive Care Center.

Blueberry Almond Overnight Oats

Both recipes presented on the show come from the Mindful by Sodexo website. There, you can find health-related articles plus recipes made with simple ingredients, satisfying portions, and great taste with fewer calories.



The blueberry almond overnight oats are easy to prepare and packed with antioxidants, fiber, and protein. You don’t even need to cook the oats! Just mix them with the almond milk, yogurt, chia seeds, maple syrup, almond butter, and blueberry preserves and put them in a mason jar. Let it sit for 2 hours or overnight, then top with blueberries and banana slices when you’re ready to eat.



The recipe provides 7g of fiber towards our goal of 25-35g per day. Oats are a good source of iron and magnesium, blueberries provide vitamin C and K, and bananas have vitamin B6 and potassium. Chia seeds are high in omega-3 fats that reduce inflammation. Plus, it tastes like dessert!



Mini Frittatas with Leeks and Asparagus - recipe HERE!