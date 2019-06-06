69News at Sunrise

The winning ways to lose gracefully

Posted: Jun 06, 2019 09:08 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:44 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - In life, you win some and you lose some as the saying goes.  Losing isn't easy.  But there is a way to do it gracefully.  WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba talks with sports psychologist Dr. Jarrod Spencer about losing without being a loser.

