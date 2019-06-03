Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander Arena
Tickets still available
READING, Pa. - If you love "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark," you won't want to miss an upcoming concert at the Santander Arena.
The Reading Orchestra will bring the classic adventure movie to life by performing the full soundtrack during a screening 7:30 p.m. June 14th.
Tickets are still available.
Bo and Karen talked to Reading Symphony Orchestra Executive Director David Gross about the show on the 69 News Weekend Edition Sunrise Show.
