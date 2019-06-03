69News at Sunrise

Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander Arena

Tickets still available

By:

Posted: Jun 01, 2019 08:25 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:09 AM EDT

Indiana Jones performance coming to the Santander Arena

READING, Pa. - If you love "Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark," you won't want to miss an upcoming concert at the Santander Arena.

The Reading Orchestra will bring the classic adventure movie to life by performing the full soundtrack during a screening 7:30 p.m. June 14th.

Tickets are still available.

Bo and Karen talked to Reading Symphony Orchestra Executive Director David Gross about the show on the 69 News Weekend Edition Sunrise Show.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Berks
Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Phillie Phanatic gives birthday surprise to 103-year-old Berks woman

Poconos Coal
Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Muhammad Ali's former training camp in Schuylkill County reopened to public

Freddy Awards
Photos: More 2019 Freddy Awards show
Photo: Dave Dabour

Photos: More 2019 Freddy Awards show

Western New Jersey
NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie
Alex Wong/Getty Images

NJ student crowned National Spelling Bee co-champion in historic 8-way tie

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Astronaut records breathtaking time lapse video of Earth
NASA via CNN

Astronaut records breathtaking time lapse video of Earth

Chipotle could raise burrito prices if Mexico tariffs become permanent
Scott Olson/2017 Getty Images

Chipotle could raise burrito prices if Mexico tariffs become permanent

Study: Up to 25 cups of coffee a day safe for heart health
Copyright 2019 CNN

Study: Up to 25 cups of coffee a day safe for heart health

Lindsay Lohan 'hard at work' on new music
Chance Yeh/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan 'hard at work' on new music

Lost chessman worth over $1 million found in drawer
Getty Images for Sotheby's via CNN

Lost chessman worth over $1 million found in drawer

Here's what to know about Eid al-Fitr, Islam's biggest holiday
Justin Merriman/Getty Images

Here's what to know about Eid al-Fitr, Islam's biggest holiday

What the Tech? Google PhotoScan

What the Tech? Google PhotoScan

Stocks open flat as Wall Street braces for the next trade development
Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images via CNN

Stocks open flat as Wall Street braces for the next trade development

Queen to inspect every detail of Trump's state banquet
Copyright 2019 CNN

Queen to inspect every detail of Trump's state banquet

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Bill Cosby drops defamation claims against 7 accusers

Blackstone spends $18.7 billion to become Amazon's landlord
David McNew/Getty Images

Blackstone spends $18.7 billion to become Amazon's landlord

Amazon starts one-day shipping for millions of products
CNN

Amazon starts one-day shipping for millions of products

KLM to fund development of fuel-efficient Flying-V plane
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

KLM to fund development of fuel-efficient Flying-V plane

Report: Ill transgender migrant woman dies at ICE center
ICE via CNN

Report: Ill transgender migrant woman dies at ICE center

Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool
Kate Riess | Facebook

Bear takes a dip in Bethlehem pool

Child safety: How to choose a trustworthy babysitter

Child safety: How to choose a trustworthy babysitter

Sephora to close all locations June 5 for diversity training
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Sephora

Sephora to close all locations June 5 for diversity training

Trial begins for No More Deaths volunteer who aided migrants
John Moore/Getty Images

Trial begins for No More Deaths volunteer who aided migrants

Tariffs on Mexican imports will ripple across the US economy
Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Image

Tariffs on Mexican imports will ripple across the US economy

Pipe bomb found in Schuylkill County lake during dive team practice drills

Pipe bomb found in Schuylkill County lake during dive team practice drills