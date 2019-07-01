July Child Safety Tip
Summer means trips to amusement parks, the beach and festivals. But it also means crowds, where kids can slip away.
WFMZ's Nancy Werteen sat down with Joe Facciano, community outreach coordinator with Community Partners 4 Kids, to talk about how parents should plan in the event they get separated from their children.
