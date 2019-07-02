Larry Holmes celebrity bbq and golf tournament this weekend
Events run Friday through Monday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - This weekend Larry Holmes is hosting his 5th annual Heart of a Legend celebrity barbecue and golf tournament. It brings together pro athletes and the community. And proceeds this year help St. Jude. Larry's wife Diane Holmes and events coordinator Nina Alexander spoke about it on 69 News at Sunrise with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba.
