Lehigh University hosts emerging world leaders
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh University is hosting dozens of bright, emerging leaders from around the world this summer, so, what are they doing here in the Lehigh Valley?
We got the answer on 69 News at Sunrise on Wednesday.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Adea Gafuri, from Kosovo, who is part of the Global Village, Dr. Sunday Agbonika, from Nigeria, who is a Mandela Fellow, and Bev Bradley, the President of Cops and Kids of the Lehigh Valley, which has partnered with the visiting group.
