Lehigh University hosts emerging world leaders

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 07:06 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 07:06 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh University is hosting dozens of bright, emerging leaders from around the world this summer, so, what are they doing here in the Lehigh Valley?  

WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Adea Gafuri, from Kosovo, who is part of the Global Village, Dr. Sunday Agbonika, from Nigeria, who is a Mandela Fellow, and Bev Bradley, the President of Cops and Kids of the Lehigh Valley, which has partnered with the visiting group.

