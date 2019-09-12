Lehigh Valley Fiber Festival returns to Macungie
Local artisans skilled in crochet, knitting, weaving and more are anticipating a weekend catered to their craft in Macungie Memorial Park.
The 42-acre park will transform into the Lehigh Valley Fiber Festival on September 21 and 22.
WFMZ's Holly Harrar has a preview of what to expect at this year's event.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Local magician goes on national TV
Scranton's own Denny Corby talks about how he landed a spot on the TV show Penn and Teller: Fool UsRead More »
- Lehigh Valley Fiber Festival returns to Macungie
- Study: Over-controlling parents can hinder kids' friendships
- 9/11 Heroes Run honors fallen heroes
- How safe are e-cigarettes?
- World Suicide Prevention Day: You are not alone
- Bait apps make kids into 'whales'
Latest From The Newsroom
- Bethlehem gang member charged in stabbing, burning death of teen
- Berks DA: Doctor over-prescribed opioid pills to patients
- Updated No serious injuries after Wilson Area School District school bus crashes, ends up in field
- Mini horse and goose pair adopted from Bucks County SPCA
- Man charged after vehicle crashes into, damages fallen officers memorial
- GameStop closing hundreds of stores as more customers purchase video games online
- COCA opens recovery center focused on support, fun
- Updated Positive Parenting: The kindness curriculum
- Wet weather not helping bring out crisp colors in leaves as fall approaches
- Sen. Toomey pushing for what he calls a compromise on gun background checks