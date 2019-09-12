69News at Sunrise

Lehigh Valley Fiber Festival returns to Macungie

Posted: Sep 12, 2019 10:56 AM EDT

Local artisans skilled in crochet, knitting, weaving and more are anticipating a weekend catered to their craft in Macungie Memorial Park.

The 42-acre park will transform into the Lehigh Valley Fiber Festival on September 21 and 22.

WFMZ's Holly Harrar has a preview of what to expect at this year's event.

