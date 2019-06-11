69News at Sunrise

Local blogger offers free, virtual summer camp for kids

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Want to send your kids to summer camp for free? You can do it virtually, thanks to the blog Inner Child Fun!

The camp is called Camp Playful and founder, blogger, and child play advocate Valerie Deneen joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunris to tell us how it works, along with her special helper, her 10-year-old daughter, Clara.

