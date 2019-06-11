Local blogger offers free, virtual summer camp for kids
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Want to send your kids to summer camp for free? You can do it virtually, thanks to the blog Inner Child Fun!
The camp is called Camp Playful and founder, blogger, and child play advocate Valerie Deneen joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunris to tell us how it works, along with her special helper, her 10-year-old daughter, Clara.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Lehigh Valley Soccerfest returns to SteelStacks
Lehigh Valley Soccerfest and Viewing Party returns to SteelStacks in Bethlehem to celebrate the Women's World Cup in France.Read More »
- Local blogger offers free, virtual summer camp for kids
- Lauren's Hope: Local nonprofit helps families with brain-injured children
- Guest music: The Groove Merchants
- Lehigh Valley Animal Save fights against farm animal abuse
- Music Monday: Ben Tyler
- Donation decisions: How to navigate which charities to support
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Slate belt man accused of setting off explosions to appear in court
- 5 accused of racking up thousands in unpaid turnpike tolls
- Security at Allentown middle school under microscope after reports of fights last week
- Woman gets 15-40 years prison for cult-related slaying of boyfriend
- String of thefts being investigated at retirement facility: 'It's wrong on every level'
- Truck loses crates of live chickens on I-78 near Krumsville
- Updated KidsPeace receives $16,000 for foster families of opioid-impacted children
- Peeping tom reported in Wilson
- Reading police seek woman reported missing by family
- Lauren's Hope: Local nonprofit helps families with brain-injured children