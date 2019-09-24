Local CEOs team up to empowHER women
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Two local CEOs have come together on a mission to empowHER!
They're bringing women together to help them improve their mind, body, and spirit.
Founders of Mission EmpowHER, Kristine Ortiz and Elaine Zelker joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to explain.
