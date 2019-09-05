69News at Sunrise

Local group offers new skin care program for cancer survivors

Posted: Sep 05, 2019 06:13 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Cancer treatments impact the whole body, and because the skin is our largest organ, a local organization is offering a new program for survivors that focuses on skin care.

Amanda Buss, the Executive Director of the Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley, joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us how this came about and how you can get involved.

