Local magician goes on national TV
Denny Corby has spot on Penn and Teller: Fool Us
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A magician who appears frequently at gigs in the Lehigh Valley is taking his talents to a national stage when he appears on a taping of the TV show Penn and Teller: Fool Us. Denny Corby shared with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba how he landed the gig and what it was like to meet one of his comedic idols
