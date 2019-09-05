69News at Sunrise

Local Pilates instructor details the practice's controversial history in new book

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than 9 million Americans practice Pilates, and the popular core exercise system is taking the world by storm!

Its interesting history prompted a new book from local instructor-turned-author Stacey Redfield.

It's called The PIlates Effect, and Stacey joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to take us inside the pages and to tell us why she believes the practice can be so beneficial to all of us.

