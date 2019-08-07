Making mornings with your family memorable
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Mornings can be busy, challenging, and hectic, so what can you do to make your mornings with your kids more special and more memorable?
Mom, blogger and child play advocate Valerie Deneen, from Inner Child Fun, joined WFMZ's Eve Ruso on 69 News at Sunrise to share some ideas.
**Download the Agenda of Awesomeness free printable.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
How to reduce your environmental impact
A person’s carbon footprint is the amount of carbon dioxide and other carbon gases they emit by using fossil fuel.Read More »
- Movie at the Airpark
- Female baby boomers make global impact
- Music Monday: Jimmy and the Parrots
- Child safety tip: Should your family use a secret code word?
- Vindya Chari and Nitya Surya, a celebration of Indian Heritage
- Vedanta Dance Academy celebrates Indian heritage with dance
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Woman dies after North Carolina crash which killed her father, brother
- Family: Hearts "shattered" after man born in Reading gunned down in mass shooting
- Fest Cam Photos: Tuesday, August 6th, 2019
- The whole building shook": State police investigating explosion in Elverson, Chester County
- 2nd man charged in connection with shooting of 11-year-old boy in Reading
- Bethlehem police making efforts to engage crowd, be more visible at Musikfest
- Updated Bucks County to donate land back to Quakertown Borough
- Updated Easton planners approve $15M Commodore development after debate over grant
- Updated Musikfest organizers prepared for bad weather
- Allentown Center Square revamp to commence