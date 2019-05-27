Melanie Benz: Melanoma warrior

We all want to get outside and enjoy the outdoors over the next few months, so that's why May is melanoma and skin cancer awareness month. Experts say enjoying the sun is part of life, but we have to remember to do it safely.

As a nurse, Melanie Benz worked to save other people's lives, but in the end no one could save hers.

Only 41, she died 3 months ago from metastatic malignant melanoma, leaving behind her husband and a 2-year-old son.

"As shocked as we all were and devastated, there was no reason I thought she would never recover from this," said Benz's mother, Margaret Moyer of Reading.

Moyer is now on a quest to find some good in this painful loss. She's speaking to as many people as she can in trying to raise funds for an organization called AIM at Melanoma, specifically for tissue banks needed for research.

"Tissue bank is what they really need to be able to research melanoma more closely," she said. "I don't want anybody else to ever have to go through what we went through. And I know Melanie would have done the same because she was big at fundraising for other people."

Studies show melanoma is the least common but the most deadly skin cancer. And it's attacking more people. From 2006 to 2015 the melanoma rate reportedly increased by 3 percent a year among men and women.

The good news is that we know the primary risk factor for melanoma is exposure to ultraviolet radiation or the sun. So experts say do what you can to protect yourself and your family.

Moyer is hoping melanie can continue to save lives with her legacy, and the lessons we can all learn from it. Talk to your doctor about when you should get annual skin checks and make sure you have anything on your skin checked.