69News at Sunrise

Movie at the Airpark

By:

Posted: Aug 06, 2019 11:27 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:28 AM EDT

Movie at the Airpark

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's an event for the whole family, and it's free!  Braden Airpark is the site of Movie at the Airpark.  In addition to a Disney movie on a big screen, there will be food trucks, fireworks and plane rides.  For more watch this interview WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba did with Colin Riccobon on 69 News at Sunrise.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

FestCam
Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019
69 News

Fest Cam Photos: Friday, August 9th, 2019

FestCam
Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

Fest Cam Photos: Thursday, August 8th, 2019

On This Day
On this day: August 9
Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

On this day: August 9

National and World Business
20 ways you're getting ripped off
FreeImages.com/Penny Mathews

20 ways you're getting ripped off

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

5 Russian nuclear workers die in blast

5 Russian nuclear workers die in blast

Here's how people are responding to the #ElPasoChallenge
Getty Images

Here's how people are responding to the #ElPasoChallenge

Lawsuit accuses longtime US figure skating coach of sexual abuse
Cliff Schiappa/AP

Lawsuit accuses longtime US figure skating coach of sexual abuse

Andrew Yang breaks down in tears at gun safety town hall
CNN Video

Andrew Yang breaks down in tears at gun safety town hall

Child found unresponsive in Easton pool
69 News

Child found unresponsive in Easton pool

At least 61 people killed in oil tanker explosion in Tanzania
CNN image

At least 61 people killed in oil tanker explosion in Tanzania

Official: 2 fire company members hit by car at church festival in Northampton County
69 News

Official: 2 fire company members hit by car at church festival in Northampton County

Quick thinking by home invasion victim leads police to serial burglar
Oklahoma City Police Dept/KFOR via CNN

Quick thinking by home invasion victim leads police to serial burglar

Annual wrestling tournament raises $100k for cancer research

Annual wrestling tournament raises $100k for cancer research

Ex-day care workers convicted of involuntary manslaughter for 2nd time
Google Maps

Ex-day care workers convicted of involuntary manslaughter for 2nd time

Funerals begin for victims of Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting
Getty Images

Funerals begin for victims of Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting

Man charged after video camera found in plane's bathroom
Aaron Cooper/CNN

Man charged after video camera found in plane's bathroom

Lady Gaga to fund classroom projects in El Paso, Dayton, Gilroy
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Lady Gaga to fund classroom projects in El Paso, Dayton, Gilroy

One person wounded in mosque shooting near Oslo
Terje Pedersen/Getty Images via CNN

One person wounded in mosque shooting near Oslo

Natural Light hard seltzer? Anheuser-Busch is leaning into the trend
Anheuser-Busch via CNN

Natural Light hard seltzer? Anheuser-Busch is leaning into the trend

The most overworked cities in the US might surprise you
CNN Video

The most overworked cities in the US might surprise you

Thriller 'The Hunt' pulled in the wake of two mass shootings
CNN

Thriller 'The Hunt' pulled in the wake of two mass shootings

Attorney general 'appalled' over Epstein's death, announces investigation
CNN image

Attorney general 'appalled' over Epstein's death, announces investigation

FBI: Las Vegas security guard plotted attacks on synagogue, LGBTQ bar
Copyright 2019 CNN

FBI: Las Vegas security guard plotted attacks on synagogue, LGBTQ bar

Dog attacks elderly woman, child in Ohio
CNN image

Dog attacks elderly woman, child in Ohio