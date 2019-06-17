69News at Sunrise

Music Monday: Stacy Gabel

Jun 17, 2019

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 06:12 PM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - She's a singer, songwriter, performer and recording artist who has been on stages and screens in New York & LA, and she is proud to call the Lehigh Valley her home.

WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed Stacy Gabel to 69 News at Sunrise for Music Monday.

