69News at Sunrise

New KidsPeace CEO talks challenges, goals

By:

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 09:18 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:18 AM EDT

New KidsPeace CEO talks challenges, goals

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - He's the "new guy" in charge of an organization that serves almost 10-thousand clients in eight different states.

Michael Slack has just been named President and CEO at KidsPeace.

He joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us about about what the job entails and what he hopes to accomplish.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

Contests
Contest: Impractical Jokers - Great Allentown Fair Two a Day Giveaway

Contest: Impractical Jokers - Great Allentown Fair Two a Day Giveaway

Entertainment
'Star Wars' stars then and now
Lucasfilm Ltd.

'Star Wars' stars then and now

Lehigh Valley
IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

IronPugs take the field at Coca-Cola Park Monday

News
Best ways to save money on pets
FreeImages.com/PsychoPxL

Best ways to save money on pets

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Trump admin expected to allow longer detention of migrant families
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Trump admin expected to allow longer detention of migrant families

Cardinal Pell loses appeal against conviction for child sex abuse
Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Cardinal Pell loses appeal against conviction for child sex abuse

Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
Thinkstock

Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars

Walmart sues Tesla after it says store roof solar panels caught fire
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Walmart sues Tesla after it says store roof solar panels caught fire

Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees

Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees

Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook

Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook

Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies

Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies

Website helps teachers get school supplies for students

Website helps teachers get school supplies for students

City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings

City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings

Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire

Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire

Playboy columnist sues White House over press pass suspension
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Playboy columnist sues White House over press pass suspension

Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks

Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks

As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations

As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations

Music video, documentary to focus on 'Scrapple' and its cultural impact

Music video, documentary to focus on 'Scrapple' and its cultural impact

'The Matrix' reloads with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

'The Matrix' reloads with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss

LVHN closer to final approval for new Lower Nazareth campus

LVHN closer to final approval for new Lower Nazareth campus

Southern Lehigh HS Spartans will not have homefield advantage as school tackles turf issues

Southern Lehigh HS Spartans will not have homefield advantage as school tackles turf issues

Trump mocks Tlaib's tears, says she 'grandstanded' over grandmother
Zach Gibson/Getty Images

Trump mocks Tlaib's tears, says she 'grandstanded' over grandmother

Trump: Afghanistan is the 'Harvard University of terrorism'
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump: Afghanistan is the 'Harvard University of terrorism'

Facebook finally rolls out privacy tool for browsing history
Carl Court/Getty Images

Facebook finally rolls out privacy tool for browsing history