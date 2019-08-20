New KidsPeace CEO talks challenges, goals
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - He's the "new guy" in charge of an organization that serves almost 10-thousand clients in eight different states.
Michael Slack has just been named President and CEO at KidsPeace.
He joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to tell us about about what the job entails and what he hopes to accomplish.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Music Monday: Doug Kaetz
Bethlehem musician Doug Katez performs LIVE for Music Monday!Read More »
- New KidsPeace CEO talks challenges, goals
- Treating eczema in infancy could help prevent food allergies
- Female illustrator succeeds in the freelance world
- Guests: The Large Flowerheads pay tribute to Woodstock
- Rodale Institute showcases fresh produce and talks organic farming
- Guest author Mike Greenblatt discusses Woodstock
Latest From The Newsroom
- Firefighters went in to burning home with no protective gear to save man in Berks
- City Center Allentown fighting back after spotted lanternflies swarm downtown buildings
- Police: Man wearing hard hat, respirator robs bank in Oley
- Hackettstown police: McDonald's customer paid with dollar bill that had been lit on fire
- Website helps teachers get school supplies for students
- Allegiant Air to establish hub at LVIA, will hire pilots, flight mechanics and other employees
- Updated Spring Twp. police investigating after thefts from unlocked cars
- Spelling error has students waiting a little longer for their Northampton High School yearbook
- Youth center helps nearly 200 Phillipsburg students get back to school supplies
- As school year approaches, officials reminding drivers of school bus rules, regulations