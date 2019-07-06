69News at Sunrise

Pet of the Month: Save a Yorkie Rescue

By:

Posted: Jul 06, 2019 09:40 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 06, 2019 02:52 PM EDT

Bob and Linda Gosnay from Save a Yorkie Rescue join Karin and Alexandra in the studio for Pet of the Month. You can contact the rescue at saveayorkierescue.org.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

Health
15 foods that help you stay hydrated
iStock/Ilza

15 foods that help you stay hydrated

Lehigh Valley
July 4th tradition: Kazoos parade through Nazareth

July 4th tradition: Kazoos parade through Nazareth

Lehigh Valley
9-year-old girl receives Citizen Hero Award for helping save friends after car crash
Cetronia Ambulance Corps Facebook page

9-year-old girl receives Citizen Hero Award for helping save friends after car crash

CNN National
What's open and what's closed on the Fourth of July
Pixabay

What's open and what's closed on the Fourth of July

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Stowing away is a huge risk. But plenty of people have done it
Worcester1012 via Wikimedia Commons

Stowing away is a huge risk. But plenty of people have done it

Marathoner accused of cheating found dead in a river
iStock/JordiDelgado

Marathoner accused of cheating found dead in a river

Oldest woman in the US turns 114
CNN Video

Oldest woman in the US turns 114

João Gilberto, a pioneer of bossa nova, has died at 88
Starlight 13:01, 29 April 2006 (UTC) [Public domain]

João Gilberto, a pioneer of bossa nova, has died at 88

Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

Homeowner shoots dog attacking livestock, dog owner cited

Court documents: Decapitation defendant planned to eat victim's brain
iStock/junial﻿

Court documents: Decapitation defendant planned to eat victim's brain

Seismic activity could trigger a devastating earthquake
CNN Video

Seismic activity could trigger a devastating earthquake

Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg

Bald eagle making recovery strides after accident in Hamburg

Meghan and Harry release Archie christening photos
CNN image

Meghan and Harry release Archie christening photos

OK business owner says fake jewelry scam is getting out of hand
CNN image

OK business owner says fake jewelry scam is getting out of hand

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Officer exposed to fentanyl while rescuing man who overdosed

Bear breaks into car, butt-shifts vehicle and drives downhill
CNN image

Bear breaks into car, butt-shifts vehicle and drives downhill

Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County

Man captured in Route 309 standoff in Lehigh County

2 earthquakes in 2 days: Comparing the quakes that hit Southern California
Karaleigh Roe via CNN

2 earthquakes in 2 days: Comparing the quakes that hit Southern California

Kevin Spacey questioned about UK assault allegations, Variety report
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner

Kevin Spacey questioned about UK assault allegations, Variety report

69News at Sunrise: Copperhead Grille

69News at Sunrise: Copperhead Grille

At least 23 people injured in apparent gas explosion in Fla.
Copyright 2019 CNN

At least 23 people injured in apparent gas explosion in Fla.

Red Cross ready to help those affected by the earthquake
CNN image

Red Cross ready to help those affected by the earthquake

Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot
MGN

Police arrest man for DUI in Walmart parking lot

Portland shelters, animal hospital busy after the Fourth
CNN image

Portland shelters, animal hospital busy after the Fourth