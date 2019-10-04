Hockey is back!
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms open the season Saturday night at the PPL Center.
Everyone's excited for their return, so T.J. Brennan and MeLVin stopped by the 69 News studio Friday morning for a look at the upcoming season.
