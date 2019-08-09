Preserving local habitats and driving out invasive species
WFMZ's Alex Hogan visits the Wildlands Conservancy
WFMZ's Alex Hogan stopped by the Wildlands Conservancy just outside Emmaus to learn about preserving habits for local critters like box turtles and Monarch butterflies.
She also learned about invasive species like the spotted lanternfly, which is posing a serious risk to the area's agriculture, and the tiny New Zealand mud snail, which is disrupting the ecology of the area's streams and rivers.
