Preserving local habitats and driving out invasive species

WFMZ's Alex Hogan visits the Wildlands Conservancy

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2019 10:10 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 10:10 AM EDT

WFMZ's Alex Hogan stopped by the Wildlands Conservancy just outside Emmaus to learn about preserving habits for local critters like box turtles and Monarch butterflies.

She also learned about invasive species like the spotted lanternfly, which is posing a serious risk to the area's agriculture, and the tiny New Zealand mud snail, which is disrupting the ecology of the area's streams and rivers.

