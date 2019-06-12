PTSD in cancer parents: How real is it?
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We often hear about post-traumatic stress disorder as a condition that can affect veterans, but did you know many people touched by cancer experience it, as well?
Tuesday, on 69 News at Sunrise, we talked about just how common it is and what resources are out there to help.
To do that, WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed in Michelle Zenie, the executive director of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, and Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, a Pediatric cancer oncologist at Lehigh Valley Health Network.
