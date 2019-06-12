69News at Sunrise

PTSD in cancer parents: How real is it?

Posted: May 28, 2019 09:14 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 06:09 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We often hear about post-traumatic stress disorder as a condition that can affect veterans, but did you know many people touched by cancer experience it, as well?

Tuesday, on 69 News at Sunrise, we talked about just how common it is and what resources are out there to help.

To do that, WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed in Michelle Zenie, the executive director of the Pediatric Cancer Foundation of the Lehigh Valley, and Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, a Pediatric cancer oncologist at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

