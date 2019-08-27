Putting an end to puppy mills in Pennsylvania
Dog people everywhere are sharing their love for man's best friend, but what about when it comes to protecting them?
WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan sat down with the Pennsylvania Director of the U.S. Humane Society, Kristen Tullo, on 69 News at Sunrise to find out more about new legislation that's currently up for debate.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Putting a TV in your child's bedroom may be a bad idea, study says
Are screens scattered throughout your house? The average American home has 2.3 TVs. However, a new study suggests you might want to avoid putting one in your child’s room.Read More »
- How writing a failure resume can help you succeed
- Guests: Bell Gate Farm and The Burger Wagon food truck feature
- Guest: Jessica Ciecwisz with the Allentown Fair
- Sunrise Chef: B-Lux Grill & Bar at Kalahari Resorts
- Side hustles: Why more and more people are doing them
- Pigs and the flu
Latest From The Newsroom
- Former caregiver who allegedly left disabled adults in locked car headed to trial
- Investigators return to fire, hazmat scene in Reading
- Man charged after allegedly shooting, killing friend while showing him gun
- Bucks man accused of having 15 drinks before deadly crash pleads guilty
- New Jersey court ruling lets assisted suicide go ahead
- Updated Airport authority picks developer for proposed hotel project
- Health Beat: Type 2 drugs: Life-changing for Type 1 diabetes
- Ribbon-cutting celebrates reconstruction of water system in Monroe County
- Taylor Swift wins top prize at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards
- Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe