Saucon Creek Arts Festival to draw crowds in Hellertown
HELLERTOWN, Pa. - The fifth annual Saucon Creek Arts Festival is expecting quite a crowd this weekend at Heller Homestead Park.
The event is set for June 1, rain or shine, and features cash prizes, music and over 60 artists.
WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan has a preview in the video window above.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Program helps foster kids finish college
Once kids age out of the foster system, many find themselves "parent-less" as they begin college.Read More »
- Saucon Creek Arts Festival to draw crowds in Hellertown
- PTSD in cancer parents: How real is it?
- Mission United: Female veterans help female veterans
- Melanie Benz: Melanoma warrior
- Sunrise Chef: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- Work out your workout
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated SCOTUS rejects appeal over Boyertown's transgender policy
- Updated Man who lost father in WWII speaks at Memorial Day service
- Northampton County man pays tribute to fallen service members by playing Taps at 5 cemeteries
- Updated Jay Leno coming to the Sands Bethlehem
- Updated 2 facing heroin charges after early-morning raid in downtown Easton
- Slate Belt cops injured in crash with suspected drunk driver
- Mission United: Female veterans help female veterans
- Updated Reading police seek tips after body found on Mount Penn
- Lansdale man dies after pedestrian crash in OCNJ
- People pack Blue Marsh Lake on Memorial Day