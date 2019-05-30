69News at Sunrise

Summer fun at Pocono Raceway

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 09:55 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 09:55 AM EDT

Summer fun at Pocono Raceway

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - If you're ready for more racing after the Indy 500 this past weekend, you don't have to go far to see it in person.

Pocono 400 weekend kicks off Friday at Pocono Raceway in Monroe County.

WFMZ's Alexandra Hogan was there with a preview of this summer's fun on 69 News at Sunrise.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.

Feature Belt

Entertainment
A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A look inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge theme park

Lehigh Valley
Lafayette College's 'Green Move Out' program helps Easton-area community organizations
69 News

Lafayette College's 'Green Move Out' program helps Easton-area community organizations

Freddy Awards
Photos: 2019 Freddy Awards
Photo: Thomas Kosa

Photos: 2019 Freddy Awards

69News at Sunrise
How to take care of your skin in the summer

How to take care of your skin in the summer

This Week's Circulars

STORMCENTER UPDATE

There is 1 closing or delay active.

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Continental US has wettest year on record
NASA via CNN

Continental US has wettest year on record

Sales, earnings up for Enersys in fiscal fourth quarter
69 News

Sales, earnings up for Enersys in fiscal fourth quarter

Trump praises Johnson and Farage ahead of state visit to UK
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump praises Johnson and Farage ahead of state visit to UK

Thad Cochran, longtime US senator, dies at 81
Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Thad Cochran, longtime US senator, dies at 81

America's 11 most endangered historic places
Getty Images

America's 11 most endangered historic places

Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values

Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown

Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania

Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks out with eye towards Roe v. Wade
Jim Young/REUTERS via CNN

Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks out with eye towards Roe v. Wade

Colorado teacher adopting student in need of kidney
KDVR via CNN

Colorado teacher adopting student in need of kidney

Campground employee fired after gun pulled on black couple
CNN, WCBI

Campground employee fired after gun pulled on black couple

Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying

Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer
MGN

Wanted woman allegedly assaults arresting officer

Joe Jonas says Diplo 'ruined' his wedding to Sophie Turner
Diplo via CNN

Joe Jonas says Diplo 'ruined' his wedding to Sophie Turner

Trump attacks Mueller, saying 'he's totally conflicted'
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump attacks Mueller, saying 'he's totally conflicted'

Moby cancels book tour after Natalie Portman controversy
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Moby cancels book tour after Natalie Portman controversy

Work begins on Machu Picchu's new airport, despite protests
Pexels.com

Work begins on Machu Picchu's new airport, despite protests

Greyhound buses put up for sale by UK owner
Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Greyhound buses put up for sale by UK owner

World's most popular theme parks
CNNMoney

World's most popular theme parks

What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep

What the Tech? Smartphones and sleep