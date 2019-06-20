Sun-friendly & stylish SPF clothing

69News at Sunrise

Jun 20, 2019

Updated: Jun 20, 2019 09:21 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lathering on sunscreen is one way to protect your skin this summer, but did you know choosing the right outfit can also keep you safe?

SPF clothing is all the rage this year, and there are many styles and options on the market to keep you protected and fashionable at the same time.

Style expert Elizabeth Jones joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to show us some of her favorite looks.

