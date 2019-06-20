Sun-friendly & stylish SPF clothing
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lathering on sunscreen is one way to protect your skin this summer, but did you know choosing the right outfit can also keep you safe?
SPF clothing is all the rage this year, and there are many styles and options on the market to keep you protected and fashionable at the same time.
Style expert Elizabeth Jones joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise to show us some of her favorite looks.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Teen suicide crisis: What's to blame?
The experts say teens are in the midst of a suicide crisis, but what's causing the alarming rise in numbers, and what do parents need to look out for?Read More »
- Help for picky eaters
- Local CEOs team up to empowHER women
- Bully in the family
- Upcoming gala to benefit Boys and Girls Club of Allentown
- Music Monday: Rio Bossa
- Bravery is learned: Teaching women to be more confident
Latest From The Newsroom
- DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Updated Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
- Updated Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself
- Updated Retired Eagle editor, familiar face to 69 News viewers, dies
- Albright athletes, Humane Society team up for runs with dogs
- Palmer Township supervisors approve first phase of apartment complex
- Police: Stroud Township man traded photos, videos of child pornography with others
- Man tossed out of bar allegedly leads Easton police on foot chase
- Fingerprint leads Bethlehem police to 2016 robbery suspect