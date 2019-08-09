Sunrise Chef: Natalie Miller with ShopRite
Natalie Miller and dietician Morgan Laugier-Neiser, with the ShopRite of Bethlehem Township, stopped by the WFMZ kitchen on Friday to talk burgers and steaks and make some easy summertime dishes,
Watermelon cucumber salad
prep: 15 minutes cook: 4 minutes serves: 4
1/4 cup sliced almonds
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice
1 tablespoon grapeseed oil
2 teaspoons chopped fresh mint
1 teaspoon chopped fresh basil
1 teaspoon honey
2 cups cubed watermelon
1 cup chopped cucumber
3 1/2 tablespoons crumbled feta cheese
1) In a large skillet, toast almonds over medium heat for 4 minutes or until lightly browned and fragrant, stirring frequently. Transfer to plate to cool.
2) In a large bowl, whisk lime juice, oil, mint, basil, honey and salt and pepper to taste. Fold in watermelon and cucumber; makes about 3 cups.
3) Serve salad sprinkled with cheese and almonds
Street corn salad
4 ears of corn, husks removed
2 tbsp. canola oil
1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
4 green onions, thinly sliced
1/2 cup finely chopped fresh cilantro
1/2 cup crumbled queso fresco (optional)
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
1) Coat grill rack with nonstick cooking spray, and preheat grill to medium-high (400°F). Brush corn with oil, season with salt and pepper to taste and grill covered, 10 to 15 minutes or until tender, turning frequently.
Transfer to a cutting board and let cool slightly. When cool enough to handle, cut kernels from cobs and place in a large bowl,
2) Add tomatoes, green onions, cilantro and, if desired, queso fresco to bowl. Drizzle with lime juice and season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss gently to combine and serve.
