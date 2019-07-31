69News at Sunrise

Teachers support teachers by granting wish list items

By:

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:33 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 12:24 PM EDT

Teachers support teachers by granting wish list items

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new movement that allows teachers to support other teachers with school supplies is gaining momentum.  Two teachers from the Lehigh Valley sat down with WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba to talk about the Support a Teacher gifting program.

 

 

 

 

