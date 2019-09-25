69News at Sunrise

Teen suicide crisis: What's to blame?

By:

Posted: Sep 25, 2019 09:16 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 09:16 AM EDT

Teen suicide crisis: What's to blame?

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The experts say teens are in the midst of a suicide crisis, but what's causing the alarming rise in numbers, and what do parents need to look out for?

Dr. Chris Squillaro, the Medical Director of the Penn Foundation in Bucks County, joined WFMZ's Eve Russo on 69 News at Sunrise with some answers.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Feature Belt

Southeastern PA
Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday

Southeastern PA
Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies

Lehigh Valley
Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club

Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club

News
10 worst excuses for calling in sick
iStock/MsSponge

10 worst excuses for calling in sick

This Week's Circulars

69News at Sunrise

Latest From The Newsroom

In case you missed it...

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack
CNN Video

Trump says US 'locked and loaded' after Saudi oil field attack

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation
CIA via CNN

Trump: Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed in US operation

How to protect yourself, pets from deadly EEE virus
James Gathany/CDC

How to protect yourself, pets from deadly EEE virus

Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, transcript shows
Getty Images

Trump pushed Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, transcript shows

Nintendo's new Mario Kart Tour app launches with some hiccups
Nintendo via CNN

Nintendo's new Mario Kart Tour app launches with some hiccups

Transgender man who gave birth loses court battle to be registered as father
Getty Images

Transgender man who gave birth loses court battle to be registered as father

Impeachment battle: What it means for stocks
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Impeachment battle: What it means for stocks

Influencers prepare for an Instagram without likes
CNN image

Influencers prepare for an Instagram without likes

Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree

Brothers charged in July Slate Belt vehicle vandalism spree

Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks
69 News

Trucker sentenced in fatal crash on Pa. Turnpike in Berks

NY federal judge grants brief stay in dispute over Trump's tax returns
Jack Taylor/Getty Images

NY federal judge grants brief stay in dispute over Trump's tax returns

New 10-foot-long crocodile species found in museum
Midori/Wikimedia

New 10-foot-long crocodile species found in museum

Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

Election set to replace lawmaker busted in child porn case

Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Trash truck goes off road, overturns in South Heidelberg

Al Franken gets show on SiriusXM
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Al Franken gets show on SiriusXM

Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself

Brother of man accused of sexually assaulting girl now facing child sex charges himself

MacArthur Foundation announces winners of 'genius grants'
Macarthur Foundation/AP via CNN

MacArthur Foundation announces winners of 'genius grants'

Greta Thunberg wins 'alternative Nobel' for environmental work
Getty Images

Greta Thunberg wins 'alternative Nobel' for environmental work

Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour
REUTERS/Toby Melville/Pool via Getty Images

Archie makes his debut on Meghan and Harry's South Africa tour

Mont Blanc glacier could collapse at any moment, Italy warns
Copyright 2019 CNN

Mont Blanc glacier could collapse at any moment, Italy warns