The best apps to help you get organized!
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Want to simplify your life and save yourself time, money, and stress?
The experts say there's an app for that; in fact, there are several!
Professional organizer Diane Albright joined WFMZ's Eve Russo us live to explain.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Widows and finances
Losing a partner changes a lot of things for women, including how they spend and save their money.Read More »
- Music Monday: Jimmy Farrell
- Milk the moment: App helps combat phone addiction
- Nutrition and hospitalization
- 69News at Sunrise: Limeport Stadium celebration
- 69News at Sunrise: Doylestown at Dusk Car Show
- 69News at Sunrise: the Pump Boys and the Dinettes
Latest From The Newsroom
- Hot, humid Wednesday with increasing t-storm chances later into Thursday
- Man shot in Allentown as community members meet nearby to discuss violence
- Reading Pride filing complaint after mayor won't fly flag
- Police seeking white car in death of woman found on bypass
- Dog that went missing in deadly I-78 crash has been found
- Residents put forward suggestions on how to fix issue of gun violence at Allentown meeting
- The Flying V Food Truck aims to make poutine the new comfort food of the States
- Updated Widows and finances
- Updated Rush Township police seek video game theft suspect
- Bethlehem mayor recalls SteelStacks climbing incident