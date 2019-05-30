Time Matters: The warning signs of stroke & what to do
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Minutes matter when it comes to treating a stroke, so do you know the warning signs?
Thursday, on 69 News at Sunrise, we talked about what those warning signs are and what a local hospital is doing to make sure patients get help as quickly as possible.
WFMZ's Eve Russo welcomed in Dr. Megan Leary, a neurologist at Lehigh Valley Health Network, to tell us more.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
Feature Belt
This Week's Circulars
69News at Sunrise
-
Summer fun at Pocono Raceway
Pocono 400 weekend kicks off Friday, and there are lots of fun activities for the whole family.Read More »
- Time Matters: The warning signs of stroke & what to do
- How to tackle your student loans
- How to take care of your skin in the summer
- Local women helping others achieve work-life balance
- Battle back from obesity
- Program helps foster kids finish college
Latest From The Newsroom
- Mount Penn without power after lightning strikes tree
- Wind Creek finally owns the Sands, and now they're looking for a partner
- Bucks government offices, court closed Thursday due to power outages
- Early-morning fire destroys Lower Milford home
- Tornado in Morgantown case of deja vu for Berks family
- Updated Sales, earnings up for Enersys in fiscal fourth quarter
- Updated Gov. Wolf: SCOTUS decision on Boyertown 'victory' for values
- Updated 3 injured when vehicles crash in Allentown
- Citizens, activists, lawmakers discuss redistricting in Pennsylvania
- Prison inmate allegedly tries to convince victim against testifying