Upcoming race supports local K9 Officer

Posted: Aug 30, 2019 10:57 AM EDT

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lacing up your sneakers could soon mean a lot for a local K9 Officer.

It'll help give him the gear he needs to better serve our community.

WFMZ's Eve Russo sat down with Vickie Richards, from the K9 KOP Project, Officer Jon Roth, from the Lehigh Township Police Department, and K9 Officer Cash on 69 News at Sunrise to find out more.

**CLICK HERE to register!

