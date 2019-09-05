West Park Civic Association House Tour
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Every year the West Park Civic Association's Annual House tour in Allentown is different. This year the tour spans from Front Street west to 23rd Street. WFMZ's Jaciel Cordoba spoke with homeowners opening their home to the tour and the Civic Association's president to find out what you can expect if you go.
