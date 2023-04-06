DEDHAM, Mass. — Wild turkeys have been terrorizing the residents of a small town near Boston.

"If we're in the car, we just have to beep the car until they go," said one resident, Lu Annatone. "They chased my kid up the stairs... pecking him on the legs, which wasn't too great."

"Most of the issues we have to deal with are with turkeys and cars," said Deni Goldman, the animal control officer in Dedham, Mass. "Turkeys, I don't know if they aren't the brightest of the birds or what it is, but when the turkeys see their reflection, they automatically assume it's competition."

Police noted that this is the peak of mating season for turkeys, and that has the males acting out. They advised people not to feed the turkeys or any wild animals.