ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- "We've got Texas style brisket. We've got Memphis style pulled pork. We've got three cheese mac & cheese. We've got Spanish rice with baked beans. We got collard greens. We've got coleslaw and come on brain, there's one more," said Jason McMasters as he tried to think of all he planned to offer people at the Blues, Brews and Barbecues event in Downtown Allentown Saturday.
7th and Hamilton was the place to be.
"People are so happy to be out and about, to be back downtown and of course our businesses are happy to have customers back in downtown supporting their shops and their restaurants as well so it's definitely a much livelier scene and we're so happy to be back," said Betsy Kohl of the Downtown Allentown Business Alliance.
"It's just good to have that random interaction. We haven't had too much of that. Everything has just kind of been on our phones," said Juwan Foster.
Togetherness and good food are a recipe for a good day, but what makes good barbecue?
"Obviously the sauce," said Foster, who also works at Blended.
"The flavor," said McMasters. "There's very little out there that, when you bite into it, has as much flavor, pound for pound quality, as barbecue. Good barbecue, of course."
With Musikfest around the corner, it's one way to ease into the festival scene.
"We're going to be here until 10 PM so we're expecting a full busy day with happy people, drinking beer, having barbecue and listening to amazing blues music," said Kohl.