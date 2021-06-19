ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- People from all over the greater Lehigh Valley area are coming together to celebrate the nation's newest federal holiday Juneteenth today.
"It's not a political day, it's a day of celebration," said Allentown Mayor Ray O'Connell.
Dozens came together in Center City Allentown on Saturday morning for a flag raising ceremony to celebrate the start of Juneteenth.
"It will go on, for a long, long time," said Mayor O'Connell.
Others gathered at Reading's Lodge 47.
This comes after President Biden signed legislation Thursday, establishing the federal holiday to commemorate the end of slavery.
"I think it recognizes the truth of our history and it's good for communities, like Allentown," said Reverend Patrick Duggan, executive director of the Church of Christ.
Hours later, about a hundred people of all ages gathered outside Allentown's Resurrected Life Community Church, including Reverend Duggan.
"It's fantastic, it demonstrates the deep roots that the church has in this community," said Reverend Duggan.
For others, like the James Lawson Freedom School director Alisha Tatem, it is a chance to teach.
"It's very important for us to have our children here today," said Tatem.
An opportunity she said can make for a better tomorrow.
"I always said that they are not just the leaders of the future, but they truly are the leaders of today," said Tatem.
It is a day she said goes well beyond a holiday.
"We have to bring about change and also teach the true history of this nation," said Tatem.